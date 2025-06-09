Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer form an unlikely trio for an off-the-wall heist in The Pickup trailer

I hope you remember your crisis training because Amazon MGM Studios is cashing in on comedy with a hilarious trailer for The Pickup, an upcoming action-comedy starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, and Eva Longoria! Tim Story directs The Pickup from a screenplay by Gentlemen Lobsters scribes Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, and it looks like a wild ride.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Pickup courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios:

“In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.”

In addition to Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch, and Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i are also primary cast members. In addition to his directorial duties, Tim Story produces through his The Story Company banner with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis, John Fox, Murphy, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster via Eddie Murphy Productions. The Story Company’s Vicky Mara Story, Davis Entertainment’s Jeremy Stein, Kevin Burrows, Ross Fanger, and Matt Mider executive produce.

In the trailer for The Pickup, a routine cash delivery goes sideways when Russell’s (Eddie Murphy) and Travis’s (Pete Davidson) cargo gets intercepted by Zoe (Keke Palmer), a thief who wants the duo’s help to rob $60 million from a casino. Suppose Russell and Travis don’t comply with Zoe’s master plan. In that case, Russell’s wife, played by Eva Longoria, might not live long enough to attend the lovely anniversary dinner planned for that evening. The Pickup focuses on laughs, explosives, surprises, and engaging cast members as the footage plays, setting up a fun-looking comedy for later this year.

What do you think about Prime Video’s trailer for The Pickup? How many Saturday Night Live war stories do you think Murphy and Davidson shared between takes? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Pickup comes to Prime Video on August 6, 2025.