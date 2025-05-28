Get a first peek at Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and Eva Longoria in the Amazon MGM film The Pickup

Amazon MGM has released a new peek at their upcoming heist comedy The Pickup, which will be starring Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and Eva Longoria. The movie is helmed by Tim Story, who cut his teeth with the original Barbershop before moving on to big action projects like the Fantastic Four movies starring Jessica Alba and the action comedies Ride Along and Ride Along 2. The Pickup is written by scribes Kevin Burrows & Matt Mider, whose credits include Gentleman Lobsters, The Package and the unique game show from Ryan Reynolds, Don’t.

The official synopsis from Amazon MGM reads,

“In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.”

The rest of the cast that will be joining Murphy, Palmer, Davidson and Longoria will include Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch and Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i. In addition to his directorial duties, Story produces through his The Story Company banner, with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox, and Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster via Eddie Murphy Productions. The Story Company’s Vicky Mara Story, Davis Entertainment’s Jeremy Stein, and Kevin Burrows, Ross Fanger, and Matt Mider executive produce.



It was also reported recently that Eddie Murphy is set to star in Blue Falcon, an action comedy scripted by Chad St. John (London Has Fallen). Murphy will be playing a “retired superspy who heads for the destination wedding of his estranged son, and finds himself in proximity with his archrival.” Blue Falcon will be produced by Davis Films’ John Davis, Cliff Roberts through Syndicate Entertainment, and Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster through Eddie Murphy Productions.

Murphy previously teased that he’d already done some recording on Shrek 5 last year and revealed that a Donkey spinoff movie is also in the works. “We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up,” Murphy said. “Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].” Shrek 5 is slated to hit theaters on December 23, 2026.

