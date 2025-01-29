Eddie Murphy to play retired superspy in action comedy Blue Falcon

Deadline reports that Eddie Murphy is set to star in Blue Falcon, an action comedy scripted by Chad St. John (London Has Fallen). Murphy will be playing a “ retired superspy who heads for the destination wedding of his estranged son, and finds himself in proximity with his archrival. ” It makes me think of that Andy Warhol quote: “ In the future, everyone will play a retired superspy. ” I think that’s how it went.

Blue Falcon will be produced by Davis Films’ John Davis, Cliff Roberts through Syndicate Entertainment, and Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster through Eddie Murphy Productions.

Murphy most recently reprised his role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, but he has plenty of other upcoming projects on his slate. He’s set to reunite with Dreamgirls director Bill Condon for a biopic about legendary funk musician George Clinton. Scripted by Virgil Williams from an original draft by Max Werner, the biopic is based on the funk legend’s memoir Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You? The story chronicles Clinton’s challenging evolution from a musician hoping to make his mark to forming the Parliament Funkadelic, a collective synonymous with good vibes, attitude, and boundless energy.