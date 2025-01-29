Eddie Murphy to play retired superspy in action comedy Blue Falcon

Eddie Murphy will play a retired superspy in Blue Falcon, an upcoming action comedy from London Has Fallen scribe.

By
Eddie Murphy, Blue Falcon

Deadline reports that Eddie Murphy is set to star in Blue Falcon, an action comedy scripted by Chad St. John (London Has Fallen). Murphy will be playing a “retired superspy who heads for the destination wedding of his estranged son, and finds himself in proximity with his archrival.” It makes me think of that Andy Warhol quote: “In the future, everyone will play a retired superspy.” I think that’s how it went.

Blue Falcon will be produced by Davis Films’ John Davis, Cliff Roberts through Syndicate Entertainment, and Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster through Eddie Murphy Productions.

Related
Eddie Murphy to get down as George Clinton in an upcoming biopic from Dreamgirls director Bill Condon

Murphy most recently reprised his role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, but he has plenty of other upcoming projects on his slate. He’s set to reunite with Dreamgirls director Bill Condon for a biopic about legendary funk musician George Clinton. Scripted by Virgil Williams from an original draft by Max Werner, the biopic is based on the funk legend’s memoir Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You? The story chronicles Clinton’s challenging evolution from a musician hoping to make his mark to forming the Parliament Funkadelic, a collective synonymous with good vibes, attitude, and boundless energy.

He’s also set to star alongside Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, Andrew Dice Clay, and Eva Longoria in The Pickup, a heist film directed by Tim Story. Murphy is also returning to the realm of twisted fairy tales with the fifth installment of the Shrek franchise. It’s been fifteen years since the release of Shrek Forever Ever, but the gang is all back for the new sequel. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are returning to reprise their roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona, with Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon set to direct. Murphy previously teased that he’d already done some recording on Shrek 5 last year and revealed that a Donkey spinoff movie is also in the works. “We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up,” Murphy said. “Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].Shrek 5 is slated to hit theaters on December 23, 2026.

Source: Deadline
Tags:
icon More Movie News
Eddie Murphy, Blue Falcon
Eddie Murphy to play retired superspy in action comedy Blue Falcon
Dog Man, box office, Companion
Dog Man could take a bite out of Companion with a $20M box office debut
arctic skies
Morfydd Clark and Ariyon Bakare are set to star in the UFO thriller Arctic Skies
Helen Mirren plays Patricia Highsmith, author of the Ripley novels, in the thriller Switzerland, directed by Anton Corbijn
Switzerland: Helen Mirren plays Ripley writer Patricia Highsmith in thriller co-starring Alden Ehrenreich and Olivia Cooke
View All

About the Author

10495 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Eddie Murphy News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles