Eddie Murphy gives Shrek 5 update and reveals he’s also working on a Donkey spin-off

Eddie Murphy gives an update on Shrek 5 and reveals that he’s also working on a Donkey spin-off which will be released after.

It’s been nearly fifteen years since the release of Shrek: Forever After, but there have been rumblings of a fifth installment of the main franchise for some time. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri revealed last year that they were hoping to get the band back together for Shrek 5, but Eddie Murphy dropped a bombshell while speaking with Collider, saying that he’s already been in the recording booth for the new movie. He also revealed that Donkey will be getting his own standalone movie, which will be released after Shrek 5.

“ We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up, ” Murphy said. “ Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie]. ” Murphy added that he believes Shrek 5 will come out in 2025, but we should hopefully get an official announcement sometime this year.

Eddie Murphy will next be seen in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which recently had its world premiere. Our own Chris Bumbray attended the premiere and had a blast, so you can expect to see his review right here on JoBlo.com closer to the movie’s streaming release. Murphy and producer Jerry Bruckheimer also revealed that they’re already developing Beverly Hills Cop 5.

The official logline for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F: “ Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. ” In addition to Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F features the return of several original cast members, including Judge Reinhold as Lt. William “Billy” Rosewood, John Ashton as Sgt. John Taggart, Paul Reiser as Det. Jeffrey Friedman, and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. The film is slated to be released on Netflix on July 3rd.

