Eddie Murphy confirms he’s playing Inspector Clouseau in the upcoming Pink Panther movie

A couple of years ago, we reported on Eddie Murphy engaging in negotiations to star in a new continuity of Pink Panther films. The original movie starred Peter Sellers as Inspector Clouseau as he tracks down a notorious jewel thief known as “The Phantom” before he is able to steal a priceless diamond known as “The Pink Panther”. The opening credits included the cartoon panther that audiences have come to associate with the franchise, and sources said that this new project will attempt to meld both worlds. The live-action/CG hybrid movie is said to see “the Pink Panther’s live-action crew break him out of his animated prison to do a heist job.“

Since the news broke, Murphy has starred in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and soon, he will be starring in Amazon MGM’s The Pickup. Murphy recently spoke with NBC‘s Al Roker on Today in promotion for The Pickup and the comedic actor ran down the list of his upcoming projects. The iconic comedy star said, “I’m getting ready to do a George Clinton, Parliament-Funkadelic. I’m getting ready to do George Clinton. (I’ve) already started Shrek 5. And I’m going to be — I’m Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther.”

Roker was left a bit blindsided by that info drop as he replied, “Wait, what?” Murphy reiterated, “Yeah, I’m the new Clouseau.” Roker responded, “You’re the new Inspector Clouseau?” And Murphy would confirm, “Yeah, I’m the new Clouseau.” This would lead Roker to asking if Murphy will attempt the French accent in the film. The Beverly Hills Cop star said, “Maybe.” Then, he joked, “Well, he has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he’s Black. He’s Black, for sure.”

The official synopsis from Amazon MGM reads,

“In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.”

The cast that will be joining Murphy is Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and Eva Longoria. Additional cast will include Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch and Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i. Tim Story directs and, in addition to his directorial duties, Story produces through his The Story Company banner, with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox, and Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster via Eddie Murphy Productions. The Story Company’s Vicky Mara Story, Davis Entertainment’s Jeremy Stein, and Kevin Burrows, Ross Fanger, and Matt Mider executive produce.