The Pitt season 2 trailer: Noah Wyle medical series drops us into the chaos of an emergency room on the Fourth of July

Noah Wyle played the character John Carter on 254 episodes of ER – and earlier this year, sixteen years after ER came to an end, Wyle returned to the world of medical dramas with the HBO Max series The Pitt, where he plays Dr. Michael Robinavitch. His return was well received, as The Pitt received 13 Emmy nominations, with wins for Wyle for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, his co-stars Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy for their supporting and guest roles (respectively), and the casting. The show also won the Outstanding Drama Series award. Now, The Pitt is ready to continue, with season 2 scheduled for a January 8 premiere – and with that date right around the corner, a full trailer for the season has dropped online! You can watch it in the embed above.

Logline

The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. The show chronicles the urgent challenges U.S. frontline healthcare professionals face through the lens of the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency department. Offering a real-time format, the series traces, hour by hour, the medical cases and personal crises physicians and nurses must navigate as they reckon with an overabundance of patients and a lack of resources. While season 1 took place on the day of a major music festival, season 2 will give us a look into the chaos of an emergency room on the Fourth of July.

New episodes of the 15-episode season will premiere on HBO Max weekly, building up to the season finale on April 16.

Cast

In addition to Wyle, the cast of The Pitt includes Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi).

New additions for season 2 include Meta Golding (Ransom Canyon), Luke Tennie (Abbott Elementary), Christopher Thornton (The Lincoln Lawyer), and Travis Van Winkle, whose TV credits include the Netflix shows Fubar and You. I haven’t watched the first season of The Pitt yet (to be honest, I barely watched any of ER and can’t say medical dramas are very appealing to me), but I have been a fan of Travis Van Winkle ever since his awesome douchebag performance in Friday the 13th 2009, so the fact that he’s going to be on this show just made it jump up a few spaces on my “to watch” list.

Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, and Jeff Kober are also in the mix this time around.

The Pitt was created by R. Scott Gemmill, who serves as executive producer alongside Wyle, John Wells, Erin Jontow, Jow Sachs, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich. John Wells Productions serves as producer in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Will you be watching The Pitt season 2? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.