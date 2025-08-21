Rejoin the fray as a new shift starts in the teaser trailer for The Pitt season 2

The Pitt has been extremely popular with both fans and critics. In our own Alex Maidy’s 9/10 review, he wrote, “The intensity of this series will likely give a new generation of future doctors and nurses the boost they will need to take care of those in need. . If you like fast-paced drama without the frills of a standard formula procedural, The Pitt will be right up your alley.” It’s also been hailed by some as one of the most medically accurate shows ever.

HBO Max has now released a new teaser trailer for The Pitt‘s second season. We get a montage of the intense emergency situations the staff faces this year as the new season starts in January (which is when new hospital interns and residents start).

Taking place in real time in a busy Pittsburgh hospital, The Pitt was able to capture the intensity of what it takes to make such an environment run, especially under high-stakes circumstances. This immediately clicked with viewers, who were drawn into the life and work of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch without having much of a moment to take a breather. The cast includes Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi) and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi).

While much has yet to be confirmed about season two of The Pitt, that the debut season — which concluded in April, having debuted in January — we do know that it will also consist of 15 episodes, the hours centered around Robby’s around the clock shift. It will also take place 10 months after the events of season one, with the action taking place over 4th the July weekend, so we can probably expect quite a few blown-off fingers at the very least.

On what we can expect for season two as far as Robby goes, Wyle previously told The Hollywood Reporter, “So it’s really a question for season two: problem identified, season two treatment. Whether or not he buys into it, what mode he would buy into, what effect it would take — doctors don’t make the best patients. They’re really better at diagnosing problems. And we’re going to have a couple of doctors coming back and having to grapple with not only — Robby’s got Adamson, but now everybody’s got Pitt Fest, so to a degree, everybody’s got an Adamson that they’re gonna have to contend with. So how he goes about getting help, how we depict a physician seeking or accepting treatment, how the rest of our practitioners, who’ve now been through this crazy experience, digest it and synthesize it in their own lives and careers, is going to be a big focus of season two.”