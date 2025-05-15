Mel Gibson partners with Lionsgate for his long-awaited ‘Passion’ project The Resurrection of Christ

It’s official! Lionsgate will unhinge its mighty jaw for one of Hollywood’s most anticipated sequels by partnering with Mel Gibson for the long-awaited, history-making follow-up to 2004’s The Passion of the Christ. Per the deal, Lionsgate is teaming up with Gibson and Brucey Davey’s Icon Productions for The Resurrection of the Christ, a sequel to the most successful domestic-grossing R-rated film ever.

Details about The Resurrection of the Christ remain a mystery, though Deadline says it expects most of the cast from 2004’s Passion to return. Expected returns include Jim Cavaziel, who played Jesus Christ in Gibson’s original box office barn burner. Aside from Cavaziel, outlets expect Monica Bellucci to return as Mary Magdalen. Mel Gibson co-wrote Resurrection’s script and will direct the sequel for the start of summer production.

The Passion of the Christ said Hallelujah at the box office with a $83M opening weekend before opening its arms to $370 million in North American theaters. The faith-based blockbuster banked $610M+ worldwide off a $30 million budget. You do the math. The deal with Lionsgate continues Gibson’s relationship with the studio after partnering for films like Hacksaw Ridge and Flight Risk.

“For many, many people across the globe, The Resurrection of the Christ is the most anticipated theatrical event in a generation. It is also an awe-inspiring and spectacularly epic theatrical film that is going to leave moviegoers worldwide breathless,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “Mel is one of the greatest directors of our time, and this project is both deeply personal to him and the perfect showcase for his talents as a filmmaker. My relationship with Mel and Bruce dates back 30 years, and I am thrilled to be partnering with them once again on this landmark event for audiences.”

“Lionsgate’s brave, innovative spirit and nimble, can-do attitude have inspired me for a long time, and I couldn’t think of a more perfect distributor for The Resurrection of the Christ,” added Gibson. “I’ve enjoyed working with Adam and the team several times over recent years. I know the clever ingenuity, passion, and ambition the entire team commits to their projects and I’m confident they will bring everything they can to the release of this movie.”

Are you excited about Lionsgate partnering with Mel Gibson for The Resurrection of the Christ? Let us know in the comments section below.