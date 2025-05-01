The Return of Stanley Atwell: Nicholas Galitzine and Marisa Abela to star in thriller based on Steven Soderbergh story

Nicholas Galitzine is currently busy playing Prince Adam Glenn / He-Man on the set of the new live-action Masters of the Universe movie, but Deadline reports he has already lined up his next project, as he’s set to star alongside Marisa Abela of the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black in the thriller The Return of Stanley Atwell , which is based on an original story crafted by executive producer Steven Soderbergh. Protagonist Pictures will be presenting the project to potential buyers at the Cannes market.

Written and directed by Brian Welsh (Black Mirror), The Return of Stanley Atwell has the following synopsis: Stanley Atwell (Galitzine), the presumed dead son and heir to Lord Atwell’s title and fortune, unexpectedly returns to the family estate having escaped a decade of mysterious captivity. Atwell’s shocking reappearance causes chaos as he finds his sister Beatrice fighting to claim his inheritance, whilst close friend Pamela (Abela) manipulates his puzzling return, and a dark family secret, in a bid to seize control of the Atwell fortune. Sex, passion, backstabbing and betrayal wreak havoc across the estate as the lies and deception the Atwell name has been built upon start to unravel. How far is each family member willing to go to protect their own wealth and status… and what is really behind the return of Stanley Atwell?

Liza Marshall is producing the film for Hera Pictures while John Gore does the same for John Gore Studios, which is an equity investor in the project. Protagonist’s Dave Bishop, George Hamilton, and James Pugh serve as executive producers alongside Hilary Strong of John Gore Studios. Marshall said the film will be “ something truly special — a seductive, entertaining thriller that feels fresh, provocative, and impossible to look away from. ” Bishop said the story “ dives into a world of privilege, secrets, and simmering tension. “

Soderbergh provided the following statement: “ I’ve wanted to be in the Brian Welsh business since I saw his episode from season one of Black Mirror. I soon discovered he’s as good a writer as he is a director, and the proof is how he expanded and improved the original idea for Stanley Atwell into something that has attracted top producers and a great cast. Now comes the fun part for me: watching him go do his thing! ” Welsh added, “ The Return Of Stanley Atwell is a mischievous and subversive mystery thriller – a punky and raunchy takedown of the British aristocracy that claws wildly at the unwritten rules that hold hierarchy in place. Marisa Abela as Pamela and Nick Galitzine as Stanley Atwell is dream casting, and the script is packed with delicious moments where these two phenomenal rising stars go toe-to-toe. ” Welsh and Soderbergh previously worked together as director and executive producer on the 2019 crime drama Beats.

