The Rock mocks Baywatch reception, issues challenge to Roman Reigns in surprise WWE appearance

Even The Rock gets the smackdown laid on him every now and then…But at least he has a good sense of humor about it. In a surprise appearance on the New Year’s Day episode of WWE Raw, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took the ring to stop Superstar Jinder Mahal in his tracks and drop The People’s Elbow on the dud that was Baywatch.

After his entrance music blared through the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, The Rock entered the ring and confronted Mahal, telling him straight up, “Nobody likes you, and you’re not funny,” laying a fantastic self-own on one of his big screen stinkers by adding, “As a matter of fact, if you were one of the Rock’s movies, you would probably be Baywatch,” getting a huge reaction from the crowd and chuckle from the commentators. When Mahal tried to say he had thankfully never seen Baywatch, Johnson interrupted with, “Well, nobody else did, either. Shut your mouth when The Rock is talkin’ to you.” Johnson drops another classic Rock moment just a few seconds later, but we’ll let you enjoy that one:

Baywatch had a budget of $60 million but only took in $58 million domestically. It did, however, fare better overseas, taking in another $117.8 million. It would go on to be nominated for five Razzies, winning a special one for The Razzie Nominee So Rotten You Loved It. The Rock even accepted the award remotely, stating, “We made Baywatch with the best of intentions, it didn’t work out like that, but I humbly and graciously accept my Razzie. And I thank you, critics, and I thank you, fans.”

And while a little self-ribbing can be quite fun – especially from a Hollywood star – the real story from that night was The Rock challenging Roman Reigns for “head of the table” during the promo. This will no doubt set up one of the most anticipated matches of the year, a culmination in what will be one of his many feuds. Hopefully the match won’t be wasted at next month’s Elimination Chamber, as it is undoubtedly tailor-made for a WrestleMania main event (sorry, Cody!).

Do you think The Rock and Roman Reigns will square off at WrestleMania XL? If so, who will stand victorious?