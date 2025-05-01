The Rocky Horror Picture Show will celebrates its 50th anniversary with a 4K Ultra HD release later this year

Believe it or not, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year—and to mark the occasion, Disney has announced a 4K Ultra HD release of the cult classic later in 2025.

With the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team leading the charge, the process of remastering The Rocky Horror Picture Show took ten months. It involved a “ meticulous digital scan and preservation process that ensures every frame of the cult classic is presented with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy. ” The release will feature a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track, bringing enhanced depth and dimension to the soundtrack, but the original mono audio has also been fully restored and will be included.

“ It’s a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many, ” says Kevin Schaeffer, Director of Restoration & Library Management. “ Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences – both longtime fans and first-time viewers – can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound. “

Producer Lou Adler added, “ When The Rocky Horror Picture Show was first released, no one thought it would be around very long let alone…50 years. What began as a small, rebellious project has become a global celebration of individuality, community, and creative freedom. This anniversary is a tribute to the fans who kept it alive and kicking all these years. “

Directed by Jim Sharman, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is based on the musical play by Richard O’Brien, who also penned the screenplay. With its rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack and cast of crazy characters led by Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, the film has become a cult phenomenon fueled by midnight screenings and audience participation. The film holds the record for the longest-running theatrical release in history as it’s still screened in theaters across the globe.

There’s no official release date yet for the 4K Ultra HD edition of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, but it will be coming later this year in addition to a theatrical release.

