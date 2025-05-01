Movie News

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will celebrates its 50th anniversary with a 4K Ultra HD release later this year

By
Posted 4 hours ago
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 4K releaseThe Rocky Horror Picture Show, 4K release

Believe it or not, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year—and to mark the occasion, Disney has announced a 4K Ultra HD release of the cult classic later in 2025.

With the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team leading the charge, the process of remastering The Rocky Horror Picture Show took ten months. It involved a “meticulous digital scan and preservation process that ensures every frame of the cult classic is presented with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy.” The release will feature a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track, bringing enhanced depth and dimension to the soundtrack, but the original mono audio has also been fully restored and will be included.

Related
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) – The Test of Time

It’s a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many,” says Kevin Schaeffer, Director of Restoration & Library Management. “Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences – both longtime fans and first-time viewers – can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound.

Producer Lou Adler added, “When The Rocky Horror Picture Show was first released, no one thought it would be around very long let alone…50 years. What began as a small, rebellious project has become a global celebration of individuality, community, and creative freedom. This anniversary is a tribute to the fans who kept it alive and kicking all these years.

Directed by Jim Sharman, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is based on the musical play by Richard O’Brien, who also penned the screenplay. With its rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack and cast of crazy characters led by Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, the film has become a cult phenomenon fueled by midnight screenings and audience participation. The film holds the record for the longest-running theatrical release in history as it’s still screened in theaters across the globe.

There’s no official release date yet for the 4K Ultra HD edition of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, but it will be coming later this year in addition to a theatrical release.
 

Source: Variety
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor

Favorite Movies

Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes

Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with more items for my likes list.

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,773 Articles Published

Latest The Rocky Horror Picture Show News

See More

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to Tim Curry?

Posted 1 year ago
He voiced The Joker in just four episodes of Batman: The Animated Series before producers found his performance to be too scary for children. He was going to play Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit but producers found his...
meat loaf dead

Movie News

Meat Loaf: Iconic rock star and actor dead at 74

Posted 3 years ago
Meat Loaf, the iconic rock star whose debut album, Bat Out of Hell, still ranks as one of the top five highest-selling albums of all time (43 million copies), is dead at 74. According to Deadline, no official cause of...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Havoc
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!