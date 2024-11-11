The Runner: Gal Gadot to rip through London in a race against time as the star of the Kevin Macdonald-directed thriller

Gal Gadot and Kevin Macdonald are joining forces for The Runner, a thriller that finds a woman locked in a race against time to save her son.

After conquering the DCEU, riding shotgun in the Fast and Furious franchise, and taking hackers to task in Netflix’s Heart of Stone, Gal Gadot is locked into a race against time in director Kevin Madonald’s The Runner, an upcoming thriller set up at Amazon MGM Studios. David Kosse produces through his newly established Rockwood Pictures, with Amazon MGM Studios holding the worldwide rights.

Macdonald, whose films include One to One: John & Yoko, The Last King of Scotland, The Mauritanian, and more, directs The Runner from a script by Mark Gibson (The Wild, Snow Dogs). According to Deadline, the plot finds Gadot playing “a high-powered attorney who must race through London, following the cryptic commands of a mysterious Caller, as she fights against time to save her abducted son.”

Before Gal Gadot laced up her sneakers for The Runner, she played the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action adaptation of its first animated classic, Snow White. The enchanting (and visually questionable) take on Disney’s pioneering princess whistles in theaters on March 21, 2025. Marc Webb directs Snow White, with Rachel Zegler starring as the raven-haired beauty of the forest. Andrew Burnap plays Jonathan, while Lorena Andrea, Colin Michael Carmichael, and Ansu Kabia round out the primary cast.

Gal Gadot recently wrapped production for In the Hand of Dante, a crime drama directed by Julian Schnabel. The plot for the upcoming mystery starring Al Pacino, Gerard Butler, Martin Scorsese, Jason Momoa, John Malkovich, and Oscar Isaac revolves around a handwritten manuscript of Dante Alighieri’s poem “The Divine Comedy” makes its way from a priest to a mob boss in New York City, where Nick Tosches take it after he’s asked to verify its authenticity.

Details for Kevin Macdonald and Gal Gadot’s The Runner are scarce. We hear the movie involves Gadot’s character locked in a fight for her son with a mysterious stranger. While we’ve heard this story before, Macdonald and Gadot could add something new, taking the ticking time bomb approach differently. What do you think about the setup for The Runner? Are you excited to learn more? Let us know in the comments section below.