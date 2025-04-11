The Silence Game: Sarah Yarkin, Nicholas Cirillo, and Tony Cavalero star in psychological thriller

Written and directed by John Rosman, the psychological thriller The Silence Game is currently filming in New Mexico, and Deadline informs us that the cast of the film includes Sarah Yarkin, Nicholas Cirillo, and Tony Cavalero. Details on the specific characters each of them are playing have not yet been revealed.

Genre fans may recognize Sarah Yarkin from Happy Death Day 2U and the 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Nicholas Cirillo’s credits include Outer Banks and The 4:30 Movie, and Tony Cavalero has been seen in the likes of The Righteous Gemstones and the School of Rock TV series.

The Silence Game is said to follow a disillusioned young man who, after following a mysterious woman into a camp of outsiders, falls under the influence of a charismatic leader preaching virtue in “The Silence Game,” an unnerving game with simple but terrifying rules. As the ideology takes a darker turn, he must grapple with its intoxicating philosophy before it spirals into something far more sinister.

The film is being produced by T. Justin Ross. Rosman made his feature directorial debut with the 2023 zombie horror movie New Life, which was acquired by Brainstorm Media and is currently streaming on Hulu. (You can read our 7/10 review at THIS LINK.) The movie told the story of “a deadly cat and mouse game in the Pacific Northwest”, with Sonya Walger (For All Mankind) taking on the role of Elsa, a brilliant ‘fixer’ assigned to capture a mysterious woman on the run. As the snare of the pursuit tightens, Elsa must fight her own secret battle with the deadly disease ALS to stay on top of the explosive case, before it reaches an apocalyptic endgame. As their two stories interlink, the stakes ratchet up, and their journeys uncover the deep truths of what it means to be alive. And that can only come through the power of acceptance and hope.

Are you glad to hear that John Rosman is teaming up with Sarah Yarkin, Nicholas Cirillo, and Tony Cavalero to bring The Silence Game to the screen? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

