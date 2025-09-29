The Simpsons Movie 2 gets a delicious Summer 2027 release date and poster

Ay, caramba! It’s time for Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie to return to the silver for another feature-length adventure through Springfield! Well, it’s not time yet! Let me cut to the chase. According to sources, The Simpsons 2 will be unleashed in theaters on July 23, 2027, courtesy of Disney and 20th Century. The surprise sequel replaces an untitled Marvel project, which has been removed from the studio’s schedule.

While the studio did not share any plot details for The Simpsons 2, they did debut a poster for the forthcoming sequel, featuring Homer grabbing one of his signature pink frosted donuts. The Simpsons 2 poster, complete with sugary condensation, nods to the poster for the original Simpsons film, released in theaters in 2007.