The Simpsons Movie 2 gets a delicious Summer 2027 release date and poster

Posted 20 minutes ago

Ay, caramba! It’s time for Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie to return to the silver for another feature-length adventure through Springfield! Well, it’s not time yet! Let me cut to the chase. According to sources, The Simpsons 2 will be unleashed in theaters on July 23, 2027, courtesy of Disney and 20th Century. The surprise sequel replaces an untitled Marvel project, which has been removed from the studio’s schedule.

While the studio did not share any plot details for The Simpsons 2, they did debut a poster for the forthcoming sequel, featuring Homer grabbing one of his signature pink frosted donuts. The Simpsons 2 poster, complete with sugary condensation, nods to the poster for the original Simpsons film, released in theaters in 2007.

Speaking of The Simpsons, would you believe the 2007 film earned $536 million at the global box office against a $75 million budget? No wonder the studio wants to make a sequel! It’s a miracle it’s taken this long. In The Simpsons, Homer pollutes the town’s water supply, causing the EPA to encase Springfield in a gigantic dome, and the Simpsons are declared fugitives.

The Simpsons, created by Matt Groening, is the longest-running animated series and sitcom on television. It blows my mind that we don’t have more Simpsons movies already. Then again, it’s difficult to tell if the Simpsons are still “in style” or not. You hear a lot of talk about the show peaking in the late 90s, but if that’s true, explain the show’s solid ratings and viewership so many years later. While I admit to losing touch with the Simpson family somewhere around Season 14, I admire the show’s staying power, and like the idea of the family starring in another film.

What about you? Do you still watch The Simpsons? Who are your favorite Simpson characters? If you answered Krusty the Klown, Sideshow Bob, Ned Flanders, Moe, Mr. Burns, or Chief Wiggum, we can be friends. Then again, those are just a few. The Simpsons cast is massive after all.

What do you think of today’s poster for The Simpsons 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Variety
