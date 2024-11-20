The Simpsons: Milhouse voice actor Pamela Hayden has retired from the series after 35 years

The Simpsons is about to lose one of its longest-running voice actors. Pamela Hayden, who voices Milhouse Van Houten, Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Sarah Wiggum, Janey Powell, and more, has announced that she has retired from The Simpsons after 35 years. Everything is not coming up Milhouse.

“ People come up to me and they quote Milhouse lines, ” said Hayden in a video announcing her retirement. “ People are always saying what a nerd he is. But one thing that I love about Milhouse is he’s always getting knocked down, but he keeps getting up. I love the little guy. ” Hayden continued, “ The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons?……not easily. It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others. ”

“ Pamela’s talent and joy and love for her characters has added a magic to The Simpsons that will never be forgotten, ” said The Simpsons showrunner and executive producer Matt Selman. “ Everything’s coming up Pamela! ” The Simpsons creator Matt Groening added, “ Bart needed someone to talk to in the school cafeteria. We named him Milhouse because that was the most unfortunate name a kid could have. Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her. ” We certainly will.

Her final episode will be Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes, which will air on November 24th. The series will now start casting for a replacement for Hayden’s characters. Milhouse is one of the show’s many great characters; infinitely quotable and, unfortunately, relatable. Some tough shoes to fill for whoever takes Hayden’s place.

For a show that’s currently in the midst of its 36th season, it’s somewhat remarkable that it’s made it so long with much of its core cast intact. Over the years, we have lost some big names, including Marcia Wallace (Mrs. Krabappel), Russi Taylor (Martin Prince), and Phil Hartman (Troy McClure).