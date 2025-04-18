The Slashin’ of the Christ: Ice Nine Kills, Paul Soter, and Greg Nicotero team for horror project

What better day than Good Friday could there be to announce a horror project with a title that spoofs the title of Mel Gibson’s 2004 film The Passion of the Christ, which is all about the event that’s commemorated on Good Friday: the crucifixion of Jesus Christ? There could be no better day. At least, that’s what the people behind the upcoming horror project The Slashin’ of the Christ clearly decided.

An official website for the project launched today at SlashinoftheChrist.com, and at that link you’ll see an image that lets us know this project, which we assume to be a horror comedy film, is coming to us “from the people who brought you The Walking Dead, Final Destination, and Super Troopers.” Specifically, those people are producers Greg Nicotero (who you may also know as an incredibly talented special effects artist) – who’s an executive producer on much of the Walking Dead franchise – and Brian Witten, who was an executive producer on Final Destination, plus co-writer Paul Soter, who is part of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe that made Super Troopers, as well as Puddle Cruiser, Club Dread, The Dukes of Hazzard, Beerfest, The Slammin’ Salmon, Super Troopers 2, and Quasi, among other projects.

Soter also wrote and directed the 2013 horror film Dark Circles. He has written the screenplay for The Slashin’ of the Christ with Spencer Charnas of the heavy metal band Ice Nine Kills.

Details on what exactly The Slashin’ of the Christ is and what story it might be telling have not been revealed, but the website features the Ten Commandments, a “nail salon” store where you can order “bloody slashin’ nails” (currently soul’d out), an email address where you can “confess your sins,” and information on St. Bishop’s College, which surely must contain clues as to what this is all about:

If this does turn out to be a horror comedy slasher movie set on a college campus, I will be very happy. Especially since Club Dread is this slasher fan’s favorite Broken Lizard movie.

Does The Slashin’ of the Christ sound like an interesting project to you? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.