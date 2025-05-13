The Spierig brothers are set to helm a new re-imagining of the headless horseman, titled Headless

Deadline is reporting that the filmmaking duo behind Daybreakers, Jigsaw and Winchester will be adapting the headless horseman mythology for a contemporary setting for their new film Headless. The duo, Michael and Peter Spierig – a.k.a. The Spierig Brothers — are said to be paying nods to Mad Max and The Terminator in this new re-imagining, with the production even taking place in Australia, where the Mad Max movies were produced.

The synopsis reads, “A rudderless hitchhiker and a driven woman avenging her family’s death must stop a motorcycle-riding semi-immortal ghoul that feeds off the carnage it causes on desert highways by decapitating it and getting its head far enough away, long enough, from its relentlessly pursuant still-living body.” The film is written by Shane Armstrong (The Contents) and S.P. Krause (The Contents). The film is set to be produced by industry vet Chris Brown (Daybreakers) for his Picture in Paradise label, Martin Metz (Mandy) for Rosewood Pictures and Diana Le Dean (Sting) and developed with support from Screen Queensland.

Altitude will be handling the international sales and is planning to put the project up for buyers on the Cannes Croisette sometime this week. Additionally, Rialto has acquired distribution rights to the film for Australia and New Zealand. Production is set to start in Australia later this year.

The Spierig Brothers were also recently announced to be taking over directing duties for Netflix’s sequel to Fall. Capstone Studios’ CEO, Christian Mercuri, announced that Fall 2 is set to be directed by the brothers, and Mercuri will be producing with Mark Lane and James Harris of Tea Shop Productions, David Haring, and Scott Mann via the Flawless banner. The Spierig Brothers provided the following statement: “We’re extremely excited to helm the second installment of this franchise and bring to life another nail biting, vertigo inducing thrill ride.“

Mann added: “I am so proud to hand over the reins to the Spierigs, two highly respected genre directors whose addition will undoubtedly make this follow-up even more of a must-see experience than we already knew it would be. I can’t wait for Flawless to work alongside them, and the rest of our fantastic filmmaking team, to take the Fall franchise to epic new heights.“

Details on the plot and characters have not been revealed, but we do know that Fall 2 and Fall 3 will bring back original characters from the first film, while also leaving room for new ones to be introduced. Mann has written the script for Fall 2 with Jonathan Frank, his co-writer on the first film.