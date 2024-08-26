Kate Winslet gets behind the wheel of Hulu’s The Spot, a hit-and-run drama series from Ed Solomon and A24

After lighting up television screens with unforgettable performances in series like HBO‘s Mare of Easttown and The Regime, Kate Winslet (Titanic, Avatar: The Way of Water, Baba Yaga) is getting behind the wheel of Ed Solomon’s (Men in Black, Full Circle, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure) upcoming drama series The Spot. Winslet boards the project to lead the show and executive produce with A24 and 20th Television. The Spot got a straight-to-series order after Hulu beat other platforms in a hotly-contested situation.

In addition to creating The Spot, Ed Solomon showruns, with the plot following a successful surgeon (Winslet) and her school teacher husband who suspect she could be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death. While investigating the dark truth, unspeakable secrets reveal unknowns that test the couple’s relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.

Kate Winslet’s latest feature is Ellen Kuras’ biographical war drama Lee, which portrays a pivotal decade in the life of American war correspondent and photographer Lee Miller (Winslet). Miller’s singular talent and unbridled tenacity resulted in some of the 20th century’s most indelible images of war, including an iconic photo of Miller herself, posing defiantly in Hitler’s private bathtub.

Miller had a profound understanding and empathy for women and the voiceless victims of war. Her images display both the fragility and ferocity of the human experience. Above all, the film shows how Miller lived her life at full-throttle in pursuit of truth, for which she paid a huge personal price, forcing her to confront a traumatic and deeply buried secret from her childhood.

Interestingly, Kate Winslet contributes to the upcoming family film Dreamscapes as the voice of Mother Earth. Christian Machacek’s Dreamscapes features a symphony of visuals and music, weaving together the talents of over 250 videographers, featuring an orchestral score and the ethereal voices of the Vienna Boys and Girls Choirs.

Could you imagine if your memory suppressed something as unthinkable as the hit-and-run of a child? The overwhelming dread unearthed from something like that is bound to bring old scars to the surface as the guilt consumes and devours from the inside out. How will Winslet’s character cope? What else comes from this startling revelation? We’ll find out when Kate Winslet stars in Ed Solomon’s The Spot.