The Stranger in My Home trailer: Sophia Bush and Chris Carmack star in psychological thriller

Sophia Bush and Chris Carmack both have roles in the TV series Grey’s Anatomy, with Bush taking on the role of Dr. Cass Beckman and Carmack playing Dr. Atticus Lincoln – and now, they’re sharing the screen in the upcoming psychological thriller The Stranger in My Home , which is set to receive a digital release on June 24th. With that date right around the corner, a trailer for the film has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Directed by Jeff Fisher (The Image of You) from a screenplay by Chris Sivertson (Monstrous), The Stranger in My Home is an adaptation of a novel by Adele Parks MBE. Bush and Carmack are joined in the cast by Chris Johnson (4400) and Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes). The story follows Ali (Bush), her husband Jeff (Johnson) and their brilliant, vivacious teenage daughter, Katie (Miller) — the absolute center of Ali’s world. When Tom Truby (Carmack) knocks at their door, life as they know it ends. 15 years ago, someone switched Ali and Tom’s babies at the hospital. And now Ali is facing the unthinkable: the daughter she brought home doesn’t belong to her.

Coming our way from Motion Picture Corporation of America, the film was produced by Brad Krevoy, with Amanda Phillips, Vince Balzano, Garrett VanDusen, Kaan Karahan, Andrew Riach, David Wulf, and Jennifer Ricci serving as executive producers.

Carmack told Us Weekly, “ This film grabs you from the first scene and never lets go. It’s a wild ride that is going to keep the audience guessing about where the truth ends and the lies begin. It’s a thriller, yes, but also a deep dive into the emotional fallout of broken trust within a family. That’s what makes it resonate. ” He added that the movie “ has some fun with its genre as the characters unravel. The Stranger in My Home explores the terrifying idea that the truth can still destroy lives. That’s what makes it such a gripping and emotional ride. ” Bush said, “ At its core, The Stranger in My Home is about the unbreakable bond between a mother and her daughter, and the lengths a woman will go to protect her child. It’s suspenseful, it’s emotional and it taps into our deepest fears about trust and truth. “

