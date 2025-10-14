Horror Movie News

Renny Harlin’s The Strangers: Chapter 2 has been given a digital release

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Director Renny Harlin shot an entire trilogy of Strangers movies at the same time, and while there was a point when it looked like Lionsgate might be releasing all three of the movies within 2024, that idea was clearly pushed aside. The Strangers: Chapter 1 (read our review HERE) reached theatres back in May of 2024, and The Strangers: Chapter 2 (read that review HERE) didn’t come along until September of 2025. After an underwhelming theatrical run – the movie made $15 million at the global box office, compared to its predecessor’s $47 million – The Strangers: Chapter 2 has now been given a digital release and can be viewed on Prime Video at THIS LINK. It’s available for purchase for $22.74 or rental for $17.74.

Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) stars in this trilogy and is joined in the cast by the likes of Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer), Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small), Gabriel Basso (Hillbilly Elegy), and Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). The Strangers: Chapter 1 centered on Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers. Lionsgate plans from there to expand the story in new and unexpected ways with its sequels.

Harlin has said The Strangers: Chapter 1 “is close to the original movie in its set-up of a young couple in an isolated environment in a house and a home invasion happening for random reasons.” Then Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 “explore what happens to the victims of this kind of violence and who the perpetrators are of this kind of violence. Where are they coming from and why?“ Harlin has also said that viewer feedback was taken into account when they were making changes and enhancing the sequels in the additional photography process. The financial success of Chapter 1 allowed for Harlin and his cast and crew, who had completed principal photography on the trilogy in just 52 days, to go back for 8 days of additional photography on Chapter 2 and 15 days of additional photography on Chapter 3

Harlin expects Lionsgate to release The Strangers: Chapter 3 sometime early next year, but we’ll have to wait and see if the distributor will bother with a theatrical release after Chapter 2‘s lackluster numbers.

Will you be watching The Strangers: Chapter 2 now that it has been given a digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Amazon
