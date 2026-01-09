Movie News

Fans react harshly to Shout’s The Swordsman Trilogy collection after discovering only one film is presented in 4K

Posted 56 minutes ago

For collectors of physical media, there’s nothing quite like hearing that one of your favorite movies from yesteryear will soon make the jump to 4K Ultra HD. Granted, nothing is a guarantee, and sometimes the transfer is hardly worth it for older films. However, now and then, a high-definition upgrade arrives that’s so good, it renders the original nothing more than a relic from a bygone era of questionable focus, cigarette burns, and distant memories of fiddling with the tracking slider on your VCR. Earlier this week, Shout announced a 4K Ultra HD-ish release for The Swordsman Trilogy. Still, before you get excited, you should know that some fans of Wuxia action comedy are making noise about the trilogy’s presentation. Oddly, only The Swordsman is presented in 4K Ultra HD, while The Swordsman II and The Swordsman III: The East Is Red are Blu-ray copies. What the what?!

What’s The Swordsman about?

Siu-Tung Ching, King Hu, and Raymond Lee directed The Swordsman (1990), which tells the tale of what happens when a kung fu manual known as the Sacred Scroll is stolen from the Emperor’s library and an army detachment attempts to recover it. Meanwhile, a young swordsman and his fellow disciple are accidentally drawn into the chaos. The action-packed classic stars Samuel Hui, Cecilia Yip, and Jacky Cheung.

Why are Swordsman fans upset?

What makes this situation particularly strange is that The Swordsman II, which stars a young Jet Li as Ling Wu Chung, has not received the 4K HD upgrade. Arguably, The Swordsman II is one of Li’s best films, and Shout has given the 4K treatment to lesser films in the past. Why skimp on a Jet Li classic? Understandably, Li’s fans are supremely pissed, as they’re left questioning Shout’s decision to drop the ball.

Bonus Features for The Swordsman Trilogy:

If you’re still interested in The Swordsman Trilogy from Shout, you can check out the details for the upcoming release below:

The Swordsman Trilogy, 4K, boxset, Blu-ray

Features:

Disc 1 (4K) – Swordsman:

  • 4K Scan from the Original Camera Negative
  • Presented in Dolby Vision
  • Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

Disc 2 (Blu-ray) – Swordsman:

  • 4K Scan from the Original Camera Negative
  • Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release
  • A Time of Legends: Interview with Co-Director Raymond Lee
  • Cult of Personality: Interview with Actor Fennie Yuen
  • David Wu: Proud Wanderer—A Career Retrospective with Editor David Wu
  • Hark’s Dynasty: The Early Years of Film Workshop—Interview with General Manager/Executive Producer Terence Chang
  • Hong Kong Confidential: Inside Wuxia with Author Grady Hendrix

Disc 3 (Blu-ray) – Swordsman II:

  • Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release
  • Phoenix Rising: Interview with Actor Fennie Yuen
  • Trailer

Disc 4 (Blu-ray) – Swordsman III: The East Is Red:

  • Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release
  • A Return to Wuxia: Interview with Co-Director Raymond Lee
  • Trailer

The Sowrdsman Trilogy hits shelves on March 3, 2026.

Source: Blu-ray.com
