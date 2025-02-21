The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – Everything we know about the Taylor Kitsch-led prequel series

What Do We Know About the upcoming spin-off series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf? More than you may think. The Prime Video series starring Taylor Kitsch was first announced back in 2023 and is finally starting production. From plot, casting news, and more, let’s dive in and look at what is coming up in the new addition to The Terminal List franchise.

What is Dark Wolf about?

The Terminal List became an instant hit for Prime Video when it debuted back in 2022. Following the murder of his wife and daughter after a covert mission gone wrong, Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) set out for revenge against those who killed his family. Over the course of the first season, Reece exacts revenge with the help of his friend and former teammate Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch). By the end of the first season, Edwards admitted his involvement with the botched mission and his part in the conspiracy. Reece then kills Edwards. Dark Wolf is a prequel to The Terminal List and follows Edwards during his time as a soldier. More details have yet to be revealed.

Chris Pratt will reprise his role as James Reece

Dark Wolf was announced simultaneously with the renewal of The Terminal List for a second season. After delays due to the SAG-AFTRA and Writer’s Guild strikes in 2023, production finally got underway on the spin-off series in March 2024. Prime Video posted a shot of the first day of production which showed Chris Pratt in costume as James Reece. It is unclear how much screen time Pratt will have in the spin-off or if it will be a glorified cameo, but based on the shared history between Edwards and Reece, Pratt may have a key role.

Tom Hopper and Luke Hemsworth are also in the cast

The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper was the first addition to the cast of Dark Wolf and was revealed to be portraying Raife Hastings. Hastings is described as a “hunter, protector, guardian and Navy SEAL.” Luke Hemsworth, best known for his role in Westworld, was also added as CIA asset Jules Landry with Dar Salim cast as Iraqi Special Operation Forces officer Mohammed “Mo” Farooq.

How far back will the series be set?

The fact that at least part of the story will take place in Iraq may position Dark Wolf several years before The Terminal List and could follow Ben Edwards just before his villainous turn, leading to his death in the series’ first season. It is also possible that this spin-off could go even further back to develop the character for an eventual turn to the dark side saved for several seasons later. It is still unknown if Dark Wolf will be a limited or ongoing series, as that could tell us more about what to expect.

Dark Wolf is not directly based on any of Jack Carr’s novels

Fans noticed that The Terminal List deviated from author Jack Carr’s 2018 first novel in the James Reece series. Since that first novel, Carr has published six sequels, and a spin-off focused on Tom Reece, James’ father, is slated for publication in 2025. None of the novels serve as direct prequels despite the third book, Savage Son, featuring Dark Wolf character Raife Hastings in the present day. Carr co-created Dark Wolf with David DiGilio, creator of The Terminal List series, so the direct input from the novelist should draw from some of his plans and ideas for future books or in development stories.

What else do we know?

Not much has been officially revealed about Dark Wolf, but production reports indicate the series will last for eight episodes like The Terminal List’s first season. Directors credited include Frederick E.O. Toye, who directed episodes of The Terminal List, and Liz Friedlander (The Lincoln Lawyer). There has been no official word of whether director Antoine Fuqua will helm any spin-off episodes, but he is aboard as executive producer.

When will we see it?

While production was never officially announced as ending, it has been almost a year since Prime Video posted their behind-the-scenes image from day one of filming. In January 2025, Jack Carr posted an image to Instagram showing that he was recording Automated Dialogue Replacement (ADR) for a supposed cameo in Dark Wolf. If the series is at that stage, it is very likely we will be seeing a trailer very soon, with a release likely for summer 2025.

What do you expect to see in the upcoming spin-off of The Terminal List? Let us know in the comments