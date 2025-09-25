Taylor Kitsch teases “way darker” plans for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 2

The first season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premiered on Prime Video last month, and although the show hasn’t been renewed for season 2, Taylor Kitsch told Entertainment Weekly that there’s a “ hard outline ” for more.

Dark Wolf is a prequel to The Terminal List. The show follows Ben Edwards (Kitsch) throughout his journey as a Navy SEAL to the CIA, but there are still many years between Dark Wolf and the events of The Terminal List. “ We’re seven years earlier, which gives us a long runway, ” Kitsch said. “ We have a pretty hard outline of where Ben’s gonna go if we’re lucky enough to do season 2. “

Kitsch teased that the potential second season would tell an even darker story. “ We shine a brighter light into the darkness of service, ” he said. “ I love where we ended because we get way darker and I think you’re finally gonna see Ben truly fall in season 2, which obviously goes toward Terminal List season 1 and why he makes the decisions he makes. I’m excited. I hope we can take one more swing and truly see this guy fall. ”

Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, even preferring it to the main series. “ Dark Wolf is more engaging and balanced than The Terminal List, ” Maidy wrote. “ Taylor Kitsch remains one of the more underutilized actors working today, and getting a showcase that expands on a character he previously played is a unique opportunity that he digs into. This series does not teeter on jingoism like The Terminal List did. However, it still shows the dangers of playing politics and how the best of what the United States military industrial complex offers can still be easily corrupted. More fun than The Terminal List but every bit as gritty and violent, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is an entertaining, action-oriented drama that will please fans of the original series and excites me for season two of the Chris Pratt-led drama. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

The Terminal List has been renewed for season 2; would you like to see Dark Wolf return for more?