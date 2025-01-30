The Terminator (1984) – The Best Scene

After taking a look back at the John Ratzenberger cameo in House II: The Second Story, the beginning of House of 1000 Corpses, the awesomeness of Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, the leg smashing in the Stephen King adaptation Misery, three separate moments from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, the “Jason vs. Tina” battle in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, the “all hell breaks loose” sequence from the start of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake, the opening sequence of Pitch Black, a cool moment from The Crow, a memorable shark attack from Jaws 2, a creepy moment from Lost Highway, the climactic factory chase sequence from Child’s Play 2, the “Stigmata Martyr” dance scene from Night of the Demons, and the beginning of Strange Days, JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek is continuing his The Best Scene video series by taking a look at his favorite sequence from the 1984 classic The Terminator – the Tech Noir club scene! You can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

The screenplay for The Terminator is credited to director James Cameron and producer Gale Anne Hurd, although Cameron has said that, while Hurd did suggest edits to the script, she didn’t actually do any writing on the film. The film has the following synopsis: Disguised as a human, a cyborg assassin known as a Terminator travels from 2029 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor. Sent to protect Sarah is Kyle Reese, who divulges the coming of Skynet, an artificial intelligence system that will spark a nuclear holocaust. Sarah is targeted because Skynet knows that her unborn son will lead the fight against them. With the virtually unstoppable Terminator in hot pursuit, she and Kyle attempt to escape.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton, Paul Winfield, Lance Henriksen, Bess Motta, Rick Rossovich,

Earl Boen, Dick Miller, Bill Paxton, and Brian Thompson star.

Are you a fan of the Tech Noir sequence in The Terminator? What did you think of this best scene video? Let us know by leaving a comment below… and if this isn’t what you would have picked as the best scene, let us know which scene you think is the best one in the movie.

Two of the previous episodes of The Best Scene can be seen below. To see more of our shows, click over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!