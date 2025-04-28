Movie News

The Thunderbolts* cast is getting grilled about Avengers: Doomsday spoilers

Posted 14 minutes ago
Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland set the most stern precedent for the future of the MCU – and it’s not exactly a great look for them, as it comes down to being blabbermouths, as they’ve no doubt spoiled the most in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But since they’re not the only guilty parties, Marvel has made it a point to address any key players to never, ever give spoilers. This will especially be true for Avengers: Doomsday, which begins filming this week and so is already under the watch for anything that might leak.

Now that Thunderbolts* is on the promo circuit ahead of its May 2nd release, a lot of the core cast members are being grilled by the press about anything having to do with Doomsday, in which they’ll appear alongside the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Wakandans, and more to defeat the titular villain. So has Marvel spoken specifically to them about revealing spoilers? Of course! As Wyatt Russell – who plays John Walker in Thunderbolts*joked, “Media training for Doomsday is they just hold a knife to your neck and said, ‘You say anything, and it’s over.’”

David Harbour – who plays Red Guardian in Thunderbolts* – also said that the Marvel push to avoid spoilers is no joke. “It’s the most terrifying stunt imaginable, doing a bunch of interviews where they go, ‘So we hear you’re in Doomsday?’ and he’s just like harnessed up.” On the flip side, director Jake Schreier is a bit more left out, although his lack of direct involvement in Avengers: Doomsday might be the reason he has avoided getting the talk about spoilers. “You know what’s funny is that I feel like I never got taken into the back room and really given the talking to. I think maybe they know it’s out in the world now and you just learn not to reveal anything.”

With Avengers: Doomsday starting production this week, Marvel fans are going to have to be in overdrive to avoid spoilers. But realistically, there’s only going to be so much we can do, as certainly something will slip between now and the May 1st, 2026 release. And considering how much is at stake and that there’s already a mix of excitement and skepticism behind it, we’ll be on high alert like perhaps never before.

Are you able to avoid spoilers for any Marvel movies or do you just accept it as part of the fandom now?

Source: ComicBook.com
