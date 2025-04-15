Movie News

Anthony Mackie says Avengers: Doomsday will have that “old Marvel feeling”

Posted 2 hours ago
Avengers: Doomsday, Anthony Mackie

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t exactly in tip-top shape. With the exception of Deadpool & Wolverine and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the films of Phase Five have been seen as box-office disappointments. But there’s still time to right the ship, and Anthony Mackie hopes the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday will do just that, telling IGN that the film will give us that good ol’ Marvel feeling. Fingers crossed.

We’re supposed to go out this week and we’ll be out there doing it,” Mackie said. “Everybody’s excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great. I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had.

In addition to Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the officially announced cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as more names will be coming.

Phase Five of the MCU will conclude with Thunderbolts* on May 2nd, and the next phase will kick off with The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th. Avengers: Doomsday will follow on May 1, 2026, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting theaters on July 31, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

Mackie was last seen in Captain America: Brave New World. The film will be available on Digital tomorrow, followed by a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on May 13th. You can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

Source: IGN
