Captain America: Brave New World gets a digital release next week; 4K, Blu-ray, DVD release set for May

After a bumpy ride through production, Captain America: Brave New World reached theatres on February 14th – and over the last two months, it has earned about $413 million at the global box office. Now, SuperHeroHype has learned that the film is set to receive a digital release next week, on April 15th, with the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow on May 13th.

The film went into production in March of 2023, with filming lasting through June. In December of ’23, another screenwriter was brought onto the project to write new material for reshoots, which seemed to be quite substantial. It was said that the reshoots were primarily done to rework three major action sequences – and this included adding Giancarlo Esposito into the mix as Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society, while also dropping a Serpent Society character that was played by wrestler Seth Rollins.

Here’s the official information on the film, straight from Marvel: Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers. Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Rob Edwards crafted the story for the film. Onah receives screenplay credit alongside Peter Glanz and Matthew Orton (Orton being the writer who was brought on for the reshoots).

As mentioned, the digital release of Captain America: Brave New World will be available to watch on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home as of April 15th, with the physical media release following on May 13th. The film comes to home video with the following special features: – Deleted Scenes: A Heartfelt Thanks (President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions). The Mission (Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring). Stick Around (President Ross extends an apology and an unexpected invitation to Isaiah).

– Assuming the Mantle – Ever since his high-flying debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam’s past, present, and potential future in the MCU.

– Old Scores, New Scars – Brave New World finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they’re brought to life.

– Gag Reel – Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World

– Audio Commentary – Listen to Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau talk about the film

It doesn’t look like the original Serpent Society footage will be making its way onto the discs, which is a shame, but not surprising. Here’s one of the deleted scenes:

Are you looking forward to the digital release and/or physical media release of Captain America: Brave New World? Let us know by leaving a comment below.