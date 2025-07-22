Movie News

Kevin Feige says absence of Chris Evans hurt Captain America: Brave New World

Posted 1 hour ago
The Fantastic Four: First Steps could be just what Marvel Studios needs to get back on track with critics, fans, and the almighty box-office. That would be a welcome change after a couple of recent misfires, including Captain America: Brave New World. Speaking with Deadline, Marvel president Kevin Feige offered a simple explanation for why Brave New World didn’t quite land: “It was the first without Chris Evans,” he said, proving that some shields are harder to replace than others.

I’m not certain that the absence of the OG Captain America was the defining factor in the film’s lackluster performance, but it may very well have played a role.

It’s no secret that Brave New World had a somewhat troubled production. It underwent extensive reshoots, with several characters being cut out of the film entirely, including Rosa Salazar’s Diamondback and Seth Rollins’ King Cobra. Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader was also completely redesigned during the reshoots. Initially, the character had a comic-accurate appearance, complete with a goatee, but the redesign gave him a far more deformed look.

Additionally, viewers who hadn’t kept up with every Marvel project may have missed Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) journey to becoming Captain America if they skipped The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Our own Chris Bumbray didn’t hate Brave New World, but he wasn’t overly impressed either. “My biggest gripe is that for all the comparisons to The Winter Soldier, the action is weak, with virtually none of the action scenes any better than what you’d see on a Disney Plus show,” Bumbray wrote. “While not a disaster, Brave New World feels like more of a chore to sit through than it should be. If you manage your expectations, there’s some fun to be had watching Ford and Mackie go mano-a-mano, but Marvel movies shouldn’t feel this dull.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Do you think the reason for the failure of Brave New World can be blamed on Chris Evans not showing up, or did it have bigger problems?

Source: Deadline
