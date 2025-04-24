Check out the original comic-accurate design of The Leader from Captain America: Brave New World

Tim Blake Nelson returned to play The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World, but the extensive reshoots found his character completely redesigned. Initially, the character had a comic-accurate appearance, complete with a goatee, but the redesign gave him a far more deformed look. Thanks to Blue Whale Studios, the original design can finally be seen.

“ The nature of filmmaking asks us to adapt—to respond with creativity rather than react with attachment, ” reads the caption. “ We were originally brought on to design and apply the practical makeup for The Leader on the incomparable Tim Blake Nelson in Captain America: Brave New World. As often happens in film, the story evolved, and during reshoots, the creative direction shifted. Our version was ultimately not used in the final cut. “

The studio continued, “ Still, we remain incredibly proud of the work we created. Drawing inspiration from the original comic book art, we developed a look that felt both grounded and iconic—true to the source while achieving a refined, natural realism. Technically, we were thrilled with how lightweight and comfortable the final makeup was for the actor—an achievement made possible by the dedication of an extraordinary team. Even when the work doesn’t reach the screen, its impact lives on—in the process, the passion, and the people behind it. We’re honored to have played a part in this chapter of the Marvel legacy. “

Our own Chris Bumbray didn’t hate Brave New World, but he wasn’t overly impressed either. “ My biggest gripe is that for all the comparisons to The Winter Soldier, the action is weak, with virtually none of the action scenes any better than what you’d see on a Disney Plus show, ” Bumbray wrote. “ While not a disaster, Brave New World feels like more of a chore to sit through than it should be. If you manage your expectations, there’s some fun to be had watching Ford and Mackie go mano-a-mano, but Marvel movies shouldn’t feel this dull. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here. Captain America: Brave New World will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13th.

Do you prefer the original design or the redesign of The Leader?