Captain America: Brave New World brings its stars and stripes to Disney+ on May 28

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World comes to 4K Blu-ray and DVD today, but if physical media isn’t your bag and you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you can catch Sam Wilson’s latest adventure on the streaming network beginning on May 28.

Sam Wilson takes up the shield in Captain America: Brave New World, a thrilling new chapter that thrusts him into a global conspiracy – and a high-stakes showdown with the fearsome Red Hulk! After captivating audiences worldwide in theaters and becoming the #2 highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically, the blockbuster is now set to inspire even more fans with its streaming debut exclusively on Disney+.

Here’s the official synopsis for Captain America: Brave New World courtesy of Disney+:

In Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World waved its flag to $200.4M at the domestic box office, with $415M worldwide. Critics were harsh on Marvel’s latest star-spangled spectacle, with the film receiving a 48% Rotten Tomatoes score. However, audiences saluted Sam Wilson’s first solo MCU title for a 78% Fresh score on the Popcornmeter.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) returns to the MCU next year when the Russo Brothers reclaim the MCU throne for Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026. Doomsday‘s plot remains a mystery, but judging from the cast list (so far), it will be one hell of a ride. The ensemble adventure finds characters from MCU’s past and present, matching wits with the classic Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. After Doomsday, the Russos return for Avengers: Secret Wars, which fans suspect introduces the concept of incursions to the MCU, a complex method of putting an end to the Multiverse.

