Captain America: Brave New World director explains why Red Hulk couldn’t be kept a secret

Red Hulk was featured (albeit briefly) in the first teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, but Marvel fans were quick to express their disappointment that this reveal wasn’t saved for theaters. However, director Julius Onah told Empire that he didn’t think keeping Red Hulk out of the marketing would have been possible.

“ I don’t think so, ” he said. “ When you’re making a movie like this, an announcement goes out that Harrison Ford is going to play Thaddeus Ross, and you have a fandom as massive and as passionate as the MCU fandom is, you’re toast at that point, you know? In a perfect-case scenario, it would have been awesome [if ] that [had been] an in-theatre surprise, but I think it would have been very difficult. Somewhere along the way, a toy would have been found, or somebody would have leaked a trailer. It’s just so hard to keep anything secret in today’s day and age. “

Of course, the debate over whether Red Hulk should have been shown in the movie’s trailers was just one problem faced by the film. Brave New World underwent extensive reshoots, with several characters being cut out of the film entirely, including Rosa Salazar’s Diamondback and Seth Rollins’ King Cobra. Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader was also completely redesigned during the reshoots. Initially, the character had a comic-accurate appearance, complete with a goatee, but the redesign gave him a far more deformed look.

Our own Chris Bumbray didn’t hate Brave New World, but he wasn’t overly impressed either. “ My biggest gripe is that for all the comparisons to The Winter Soldier, the action is weak, with virtually none of the action scenes any better than what you’d see on a Disney Plus show, ” Bumbray wrote. “ While not a disaster, Brave New World feels like more of a chore to sit through than it should be. If you manage your expectations, there’s some fun to be had watching Ford and Mackie go mano-a-mano, but Marvel movies shouldn’t feel this dull. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here. Captain America: Brave New World is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and is also available to stream on Disney+.

Would you have preferred Red Hulk to have been kept a secret until you watched Captain America: Brave New World in theaters?