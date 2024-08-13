Captain America: Brave New World: Tim Blake Nelson makes his MCU return in “a wonderful movie”

The next addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to reach theatres on February 14, 2025 – and this Captain America adventure, which sees Anthony Mackie’s character Sam Wilson, formerly known as Falcon, carrying the shield now that his pal Steve Rogers is retired, has some strong connections to the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk. Not only does it feature the Incredible Hulk character Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (with Harrison Ford taking over for the late William Hurt), but Liv Tyler is reprising the role of Ross’s daughter Betty and Tim Blake Nelson is back as Samuel Sterns, also known as The Leader. During a chat with Variety, Nelson confirmed that he was pleased to have the opportunity to play Sterns again, and said that, despite talk of superhero fatigue and some of last year’s entries having disappointing box office returns, you should never “count Marvel out.”

Addressing the fact that his character was missing from the MCU for a long time, Nelson said, “ I deeply, deeply grieved over the prospect of not being able to come back into the MCU. All I wanted to do, as an actor, was to figure out what happens to this guy. 18 years later I got to do it and I wasn’t disappointed. It was a great challenge and I was guided beautifully by Julius Onah, who’s an indie director. These are real directors who want to work with real actors and give them opportunities to play outlandish characters. Marvel supports that. “

Nelson went on to say that Marvel shouldn’t be counted out because the MCU “ is an unheard-of phenomenon in movie history. Kevin Feige and his studio created dozens of connected movies that exist in one cinematic universe, to use their term. There’s no comparable achievement. So no – I don’t think it’s over. … I couldn’t respect Martin Scorsese more, he’s his own genre, but I disagree with him when he derides Marvel. I come down on the side of Marvel movies absolutely being cinema. They return us to being kids again. When they are really good, and they often are, you lose yourself in them. Are they profound? Are they Goodfellas and Miller’s Crossing, are they Bicycle Thieves, Schindler’s List or Kieślowski? No, but they aren’t aspiring to be. They are entertainment and there’s artistry involved in them. ” Deadpool & Wolverine just crossed the billion dollar mark at the box office, so it appears there is still life in the franchise after all.

Nelson noted that the Captain America films are “the most grounded” of the MCU franchises, comparing them to the Wolverine movie Logan. As for Captain America: Brave New World itself, he said, “ This is going to be a wonderful movie. “

Here’s the official information on Captain America: Brave New World, straight from Marvel: Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

