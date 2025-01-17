The Truth About Emanuel director is suing M. Night Shyamalan and others behind Servant for $81 million

The writer/director of the thriller The Truth About Emanuel is suing M. Night Shyamalan and others behind Servant for $81 million

By

Way back in 2020, we heard that Francesca Gregorini, writer/director of the 2013 psychological thriller The Truth About Emanuel, was not happy about Servant, the Apple TV+ psychological thriller series that was created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Gregorini was so upset about the show, and so convinced that it was a rip-off of her movie, that she hit Apple, Shyamalan, Basgallop, and the rest of the show’s executive producers and production companies with a copyright infringement lawsuit. While Servant has gone on to complete its four season run since Gregorini filed the lawsuit, Variety reports that the copyright trial got started this week and is expected to last for two weeks. What’s at stake? $81 million.

Jessica Biel and Kaya Scodelario star in The Truth About Emanuel, which told the following story: A troubled girl (Emanuel) becomes preoccupied with her mysterious new neighbor (Linda), who bears a striking resemblance to her dead mother. In offering to baby-sit Linda’s newborn, Emanuel unwittingly enters a fragile, fictional world, of which she becomes the gatekeeper. The twist is that Linda’s newborn is actually a doll, but Emanuel goes along with the act that it’s a real baby.

Starring Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, Servant is about a couple that has formed an emotional bond with a doll created to resemble their dead infant daughter and the nanny the couple hired to take care of it.

On the first day of the trial, Gregorgini’s lawyer showed “jurors clips of both projects during his opening statement. He argued that both depict a delusional mother who cares for a doll as though it is a real baby, and a nanny who is complicit in the delusion.” As the trial goes on, jurors will be watching The Truth About Emanuel and the first three episodes of Servant in their entirety.

The defense will be arguing that “Basgallop began developing the show years before The Truth About Emanuel was released, and that those involved with the show never drew on the film. … To prove copyright infringement, the plaintiff must show both substantial similarity and that the defendant had access to the infringed work.

Do you think Francesca Gregorini has a case, or do The Truth About Emanuel and Servant just happen to be about similar subjects, with no copyright infringement involved? Share your thoughts on this lawsuit by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The writer/director of the thriller The Truth About Emanuel is suing M. Night Shyamalan and others behind Servant for $81 million
The Truth About Emanuel director is suing M. Night Shyamalan and others behind Servant for $81 million
Wagner Moura and Greta Lee are set to star in Louis Leterrier's 11817, but it looks like Kingsley Ben-Adir is no longer involved
11817: Wagner Moura replaces Kingsley Ben-Adir in Louis Leterrier sci-fi horror film
The theatrical run of the horror film Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare has been extended through next Thursday
Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare theatrical run extended through next Thursday
John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush star in the horror film The Rule of Jenny Pen, coming to theatres in March (and streaming on Shudder later)
The Rule of Jenny Pen: John Lithgow torments Geoffrey Rush with a doll in March horror film
View All

About the Author

16661 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Servant News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles