Texas Chainsaw Massacre actor Allen Danziger is bringing us The WeedHacker Massacre

Fifty-one years have passed since audiences first saw actor Allen Danziger encounter the hulking horror icon Leatherface in director Tobe Hooper‘s classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (or, as the film’s copyright reads, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre). It wasn’t an encounter that went well for Danziger’s character Jerry, ending with him getting smashed in the head with a hammer. That was Danziger’s last credit until the 2020s – but now, he’s teaming with writer Ray Spivey (Storage Locker, which Danziger acted in) and director / stunt performer Jody Stelzig (Joe Haladin: The Case of the Missing Sister) to bring us a movie with a title that’s reminiscent of the Hooper classic: The WeedHacker Massacre . You can watch the trailer in the embed above.

Buffalo 8 will be giving The WeedHacker Massacre a VOD release on October 17th, and it will also be available to watch on the Tubi streaming service. Here’s the synopsis: How many remakes of a bad horror movie can you remake? The cast and crew of “The WeedHacker Massacre” boldly film where gruesome murders occurred 10 years ago, and the masked killer was never found. Bad acting, bounced payroll checks, and the killer’s return threaten what is surely to become their worst movie ever.

Danziger has an acting role in the movie alongside Mike Gassaway (The Last Mercenary), Bobbie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead), Connie Green (Storage Locker), Parrish Randall (Circus of the Dead), Fritz Reinig (Writer’s Block), set designer Tori Rose (Where the Stars Are), Molly Sakonchick (Storage Locker), Marc Salvato (The Pro Bono Watchman), newcomer David Trevino, and director Jody Stelzig.

Spivey produced the movie, with Danziger serving as an executive producer. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor were also executive producers on the project.

Are you a fan of Allen Danziger’s performance in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and are you looking forward to seeing what he, Spivey, and Stelzig have done with The WeedHacker Massacre? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of my all-time favorites and, judging by the trailer, it looks like The WeedHacker Massacre could make for a fun viewing experience, so I’ll be checking it out.