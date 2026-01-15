TV News

Chris Messina in early talks to join The White Lotus season 4

Posted 5 hours ago
Chris Messina could be making a reservation at The White Lotus as Deadline reports that the actor is in early talks to join the fourth season of the HBO series. A deal hasn’t been closed, but insiders told the outlet that the offer is out there and Messina is very interested. The actor is likely best known for The Mindy Project, but I’ll always think of him as Ted from Six Feet Under.

The Cast of The White Lotus Season 4… So Far

It was announced last month that Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) and AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) have signed on to join the cast of the new season. Helena Bonham Carter is also in negotiations to star, but HBO hasn’t yet confirmed her involvement.

The New Season will Take Place in France

From Hawaii to Sicily to Thailand, each season of The White Lotus has transported viewers to a new destination. The latest season will bring the anthology series to France, and it was announced last week that it will take place at the Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez on the Côte d’Azur, a 19th-century palace-turned-luxury hotel.

For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” teased creator Mike White last year.

We Loved the Last Season

Our own Alex Maidy loved the third season of The White Lotus, saying that it was “as good, if not better, than it has ever been.” He continued, “Not as laugh-out-loud funny as the first season, the new season of The White Lotus continues to mine the darkly dramatic side of secrets and lies that friends and family keep from one another for a masterful season of storytelling. If you loved the first and second seasons of The White Lotus, your jaw will drop when you watch this new season. I don’t know how Mike White continues to improve on an already brilliant series, but season three is the best yet, and I cannot wait to see how it ends.” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

Source: Deadline
