The White Lotus may be headed to France for season 4

From Hawaii to Sicily to Thailand, each season of HBO’s The White Lotus has transported viewers to a new destination. According to Deadline, The White Lotus season 4 will bring the anthology series to France.

The production team has worked exclusively with the Four Seasons hotel chain to double as the fictional White Lotus hotels, although it also uses other hotels. The report states that there’s much speculation that the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat (located on the French Riviera) will be used, but sources tell the outlet that no choice has been made. Other Four Seasons hotels in France include the Megève in the French Alps and Hotel George V in Paris.

Each potential location would give audiences something different to the resorts they’ve seen in the first three seasons, which were all located on the beach. “ For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels, ” teased creator Mike White earlier this year.

Our own Alex Maidy loved the third season of The White Lotus, saying that it was “ as good, if not better, than it has ever been. ” He continued, “ Not as laugh-out-loud funny as the first season, the new season of The White Lotus continues to mine the darkly dramatic side of secrets and lies that friends and family keep from one another for a masterful season of storytelling. If you loved the first and second seasons of The White Lotus, your jaw will drop when you watch this new season. I don’t know how Mike White continues to improve on an already brilliant series, but season three is the best yet, and I cannot wait to see how it ends. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

The series has also been quite the awards magnet, with the first season receiving 11 Emmy nominations (winning 5) and the second season receiving 12 Emmy nominations (winning 1). The third season has received 10 Emmy nominations, with the ceremony set to take place on September 14.