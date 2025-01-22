The White Lotus renewed for season 4 at HBO

HBO has renewed The White Lotus for season 4, just a few weeks before the premiere of the highly anticipated third season.

Karma comes for everyone… again. Variety reports that HBO has renewed The White Lotus for season 4. This comes ahead of the premiere of season 3, which will debut on February 16th. The new season is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the course of a week.

The news isn’t a big surprise considering the popularity of the series. HBO and Max chief Casey Bloys even confirmed last year that creator Mike White was working on ideas for a fourth season. “Mike, obviously — if he wants to move forward and do the four seasons — he will do the fourth season,” Bloys said. Production on the fourth season is being eyed for 2026.

Just like the first two seasons, the third season features an all-star cast which includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood. Additional cast includes Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris.

As far as returning cast members, the only one back this time around is Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season.

The third season of The White Lotus will consist of eight episodes, making it the biggest season to date. “It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” said White last year. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing. There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.” The series has also been quite the awards magnet, with the first season receiving 11 Emmy nominations (winning 5) and the second season receiving 12 Emmy nominations (winning 1).

Source: Variety
