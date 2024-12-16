Time to get away in the trailer for the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus

HBO has released the trailer for season 3 of The White Lotus. The eight-episode third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning original series from Mike White debuts SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

The stacked ensemble for this season features Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood. Additional cast include Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

“It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” White mentioned in November about The White Lotus Season 3. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing.”

“There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.” said White about continuing his partnership with HBO.

“Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together,” commented Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

White’s award-winning series dominated the season with 20 Emmy nominations in 13 categories, winning ten prizes, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The White Lotus is one of HBO‘s hottest series, with fans climbing the walls for details about the show’s return. The White Lotus Season 3 cast announcements should satiate fans for at least a few minutes.