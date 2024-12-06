The Witch Game: Argentine, Harry Potter-inspired horror film has an English dub created with AI

The Witch Game, a horror movie from director Fabian Forte that was inspired by Harry Potter, is landing distribution deals

Argentine filmmaker Fabián Forte has a directing career that stretches back more than twenty years, with his credits including Mala carne, La corporación, Socios por accidente, Socios por accidente 2, Dead Man Tells His Own Tale, Cantantes en Guerra, Legions, which was described as being “an unabashed love letter to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead series,” and segments of the anthology films Retratos del Apocalipsis and Cursed Bastards. His most recent feature is The Witch Game , a horror film that drew inspiration from the Harry Potter franchise – and Variety reports that the film is securing distribution deals around the world.

Miracle Media will be releasing The Witch Game in North America and the U.K. sometime in the first quarter of 2025. The film has also landed distribution deals in Latin America (Encripta), Germany and Austria (Lighthouse Entertainment), Spain (Wild Duck), Portugal (Cinema Novo), Serbia (Fox Vision), and Cambodia (Westec).

The movie was made in Argentina and shot in Spanish, but Variety notes that it has an English-language dubbed version, which was created using artificial intelligence technology.

Forte directed The Witch Game from his own screenplay, telling the story of a rebellious teenage girl whose family is besieged by the devil himself. On her 18th birthday, the girl receives a state-of-the-art VR video game headset that allows her to travel into an occult world and a medieval school of magic where she can learn the ways of witchcraft to save her family from the lord of the underworld.

Lourdes Mansilla plays the lead character and is joined in the cast by Ezequiel Rodriguez, Virginia Lombardo, Natalia Grinberg, Alexia Moyano, Martin Borisenko, Sebastian Sinnott, and Denise Barbara.

Hernan Findling and Gabriel Lahaye produced the film for Wip Producciones and Lahaye Media.

Does The Witch Game sound interesting to you? Would you watch an movie that has an English-language dub that was created using artificial intelligence technology, or would you stick with the original Spanish version? Share your thoughts on the latest genre movie from director Fabián Forte by leaving a comment below.

I haven’t seen any Fabián Forte movies yet myself, but after looking over his credits, I’m thinking I might have to catch up on some of them.