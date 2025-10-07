The Witcher season 4 gets a full trailer ahead of October premiere

Netflix was building up their series The Witcher , which is inspired by a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, to be a major franchise. In addition to the flagship show, they made the anime films The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, a prequel mini-series called The Witcher: Blood Origin, and a couple other spin-offs were in the works, but recently, it has looked like it was all winding down. The Witcher season 4 wrapped production a while back with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from former star Henry Cavill, Netflix announced that season 5 will be the end of the show, and it was said that two spin-offs, one called The Rats and another a show that would have been aimed at younger viewers, had been scrapped… But there may be life in The Witcher yet. Not only is The Rats rumored to be revived as a feature film, but we do still have two seasons of the main show to watch. Season 4 is set to premiere on October 30th, and a full trailer has just dropped online. You can watch it in the embed above.

The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family — the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified . Season 4 has the following synopsis: After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again. Hemsworth is joined in the cast by returning stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, and new additions Laurence Fishburne, Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, Danny Woodburn, Linden Porco, Eve Ridley, and Clive Russell.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich hinted that there might be more spin-offs after the main show wraps up. In the meantime, let’s see how Liam Hemsworth does in the role of Geralt.

Will you be watching The Witcher season 4?