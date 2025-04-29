Horror Movie News

Liam Hemsworth has been spotted as Geralt on the set of The Witcher season 5

Posted 3 hours ago
Netflix hasn't announced a premiere date for The Witcher season 4 yet, but Liam Hemsworth has been spotted on the set of season 5Netflix hasn't announced a premiere date for The Witcher season 4 yet, but Liam Hemsworth has been spotted on the set of season 5

Netflix was building up their series The Witcher, which is inspired by a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, to be a major franchise. In addition to the flagship show, they made the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a prequel mini-series called The Witcher: Blood Origin, another anime movie called The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, and there were a couple other spin-offs in the works… but recently, it has looked like it was all winding down. The Witcher season 4 wrapped production last October, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from former star Henry Cavill, and Netflix announced that season 5 will be the end of the show. While we still don’t know when The Witcher season 4 will be premiering, season 5 is already filming – and Hemsworth has been spotted on set, in character!

One image of Hemsworth’s Geralt can be seen in the X embed below. To see more, click the link.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep was released on February 11th, and there was a rumor that it might be the last of the spin-offs, with two others, one called The Rats and another a show that would have been aimed at younger viewers, having apparently been scrapped. But during a recent interview with SFX magazine, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich hinted that there might be more spin-offs after the main show wraps up.

The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family — the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Season 4 has the following synopsis: After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other.  If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.

It’s kind of odd to see Liam Hemsworth on the set of season 5 when we haven’t even seen season 4 yet – but let us know, what do you think of the images of Hemsworth as Geralt? Are you still interested in the world of The Witcher?

Cody Hamman
Cody Hamman
