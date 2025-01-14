The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep trailer: animated spin-off premieres in February

A trailer has been released for the anime feature The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, which is coming to Netflix in February

By

Netflix was building up their series The Witcher, which is inspired by a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, to be a major franchise. In addition to the flagship show, they made the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and a prequel mini-series called The Witcher: Blood Origin, with another anime movie called The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and a couple other spin-offs in the works… but now it looks like it’s all winding down. The Witcher season 4 recently wrapped production with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from former star Henry Cavill, Netflix announced that season 5 will be the end of the show. And while The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is set to be released on February 11th, it’s rumored that it might be the last of the spin-offs, with two others, one called The Rats and another a show that would have been aimed at younger viewers, having apparently been scrapped. We’ll have to wait and see if Sirens of the Deep does indeed end up being the last Witcher spin-off, but in the meantime, a trailer for the anime has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is an adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story A Little Sacrifice. The movie follows Geralt as he’s hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village, where he finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople that threatens to erupt into all-out war. The voice of Geralt of Rivia is provided by Doug Cockle, who voiced the character in the Witcher video games. Also in the voice cast are Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Joey Batey as Jaskier, and Christina Wren as Essi Daven. The film was directed by Kang Hei Chul and written by Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin.

When the project was first announced, Cockle provided the following statement: “I am super excited to announce my return to the world of the Witcher voicing Geralt of Rivia once again, but this time in the upcoming animated feature The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. It’s been an honor to work with Studio Mir and Netflix on this new animated film, and I’m thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf’s journey with fans of the Witcher universe. Mire taedh aen stráede!

Are you looking forward to The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Fathom Events is bringing a 4K version of director Clive Barker's 1987 classic Hellraiser to theatres in February
Hellraiser (1987) is coming back to theatres in February
A trailer has been released for the anime feature The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, which is coming to Netflix in February
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep trailer: animated spin-off premieres in February
A trailer has been released for the Blumhouse horror thriller The Woman in the Yard, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra
The Woman in the Yard trailer: Blumhouse horror thriller reaches theatres in March
MUBI has released a making-of featurette that gives a 28 minute look behind the scenes of Coralie Fargeat's The Substance
The Substance making-of featurette goes behind the scenes for 28 minutes
View All

About the Author

16633 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The Witcher News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles