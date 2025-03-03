The Woman in the Yard: Blumhouse horror thriller gets a new trailer ahead of March release

The Blumhouse horror thriller The Woman in the Yard, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, gets a new trailer, will reach theatres this month

The horror thriller The Woman in the Yard, which is coming our way from Blumhouse Productions, Universal Pictures, and director Jaume Collet-Serra, was once set to reach theatres on January 10, 2025, but then it bumped off the Universal release slate entirely to make room for another Blumhouse / Universal collaboration, the Wolf Man reboot directed by Leigh Whannell. Wolf Man reached theatres on January 17th… and didn’t do as well as expected. Now, The Woman in the Yard is hoping to do better with its March 28th release – and with that date swiftly approaching, a new trailer for the film has arrived online. You can watch it in the embed above.

The Woman in the Yard has been written by Sam Stefanak, who was previously a staff writer and story editor on the Netflix animated series F Is for Family. Details on the story have been kept under wraps but, as the trailer confirms, the film will show us what happens when a woman in black appears on a family’s front lawn and delivers a chilling warning. No one knows where she came from, what she wants, or when she will leave.

Danielle Deadwyler of The Devil to Pay and Till, Okwui Okpokwasili of The Exorcist: Believer and I Am Legend, and Russell Hornsby of The Hate U Give and Fences star.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum told Variety that he has been looking for the right project to do with Collet-Serra for over a decade. He said, “The Woman in the Yard is the perfect match, a film that’s ambitious in scope but modest in budget that combines Jaume’s vision with the incomparable Danielle Deadwyler.

Blum and Stephanie Allain are producing the film, while Collet-Serra and Deadwyler executive produce alongside Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg, and James Mora. Haley Pigman and Jungyoon Kim are overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

Collet-Serra has previously directed the DC Comics-inspired superhero movie Black AdamJungle Cruise, The Commuter, The Shallows, Run All Night, Non-Stop, Unknown, Orphan, Goal II: Living the Dream, and the 2005 version of House of Wax. His most recent film was the Netflix thriller Carry On, which was a big hit for the streaming service and also happens to have Deadwyler in the cast.

What did you think of the new trailer for The Woman in the Yard? Will you be watching this film later this month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

