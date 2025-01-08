Carry On becomes one of Netflix’s most popular movies of all time; Will this get the ball rolling on a sequel?

Carry On was released on Netflix less than four weeks ago, but the action thriller has already become one of the streaming service’s most popular movies.

The film has taken the fifth spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Movies of All Time with 149.4 million views. This places it ahead of Leave the World Behind, The Grey Man, Damsel, We Can Be Heroes, and The Mother. As Netflix counts views from the first thirteen weeks, it’s almost certain that Carry On will be moving up this list.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by TJ Fixman, Carry On stars Taron Egerton as a young TSA agent who must fight to outsmart a mysterious traveller (Jason Bateman) who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package clip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Given the film’s popularity, I imagine Netflix might be considering a potential sequel, something Egerton teased when he spoke with JoBlo. “ I think the thing about Carry On is…he’s a guy who is not really sure of who he is and he’s thrust into these sort of extraordinary circumstances and he rises to the occasion, ” Egerton said. “ But he’s a bit lost, I think, in this movie and you kind of see him just struggling to keep up for most of the film. And at the end of the film, you see a guy who’s a bit more sure of himself. So I think if we were ever lucky enough to get a second bite of the apple, I’d probably want to see him be a little more…fully realized, a little bit more certain of himself. “

Carry On has received largely positive reviews, but our own Tyler Nichols wasn’t totally satisfied. “ Ultimately, Carry-On feels like more of a whimper than a bang. For everything that works, there are a multitude of things that don’t, ” Nichols wrote. “ Even so, I still have a soft spot for these kinds of films and Jason Bateman‘s performance is absolutely electric. If you don’t let the logic of it all ruin it for you, then this is an interesting thrill ride. But I have a very hard time recommending it as it doesn’t really bring anything new to the table. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Were you one of the viewers who have helped propel Carry On up the Netflix Top 10 list? What did you think of the film, and would you be interested in a sequel?