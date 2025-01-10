Christmas action films, Red One and Carry-On, topped the streaming charts in December

Streaming viewers watched the naughty battle the nice this past Christmas as action films like Red One and Carry-On were big hits.

‘Twas the season to be thrilled with action. As people settled in and got cozy with their kith and kin this past Christmas, sometimes watching classics like Home Alone, A Christmas Story and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation just isn’t enough. Many viewers checked out some newer movies that incorporated action with their holiday theme. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Dwayne Johnson’s Red One on Prime Video became a big hit in homes after its brief theatrical run that grossed $186 million globally. His Santa action flick would be followed by Netflix’s Carry-On, which stars Taron Edgerton as a TSA agent working on Christmas Eve when he’s faced with a terrorist plot.

Red One faced much criticism for its content, but the newest live-action film from megastar Dwayne Johnson topped the streaming charts in December with 2.1 billion minutes of viewing. Meanwhile, while finishing in second overall, Carry-On was number one on the Netflix Top 10 as it pulled in 1.69 billion views over the holiday. The thriller is also currently in the top five of Netflix’s English-language films, as measured over the first 91 days of release.

The full list of streaming charts for December 9-15, 2024 can be viewed below:

Overall

1. Red One (Prime Video), 2.1 billion minutes viewed

2. Carry-On (Netflix), 1.69 billion

3. Black Doves (Netflix), 1 billion

4. It Ends With Us (Netflix), 977 million

5. Bluey (Disney+), 905 million

6. No Good Deed (Netflix), 883 million

7. Landman (Paramount+), 826 million

8. Grey’s Anatomy (Hulu/Netflix), 803 million

9. Bob’s Burgers (Hulu), 743 million

10. Family Guy (Hulu), 730 million

Original Series

1. Black Doves, 1 billion minutes

2. No Good Deed, 883 million

3. Landman, 826 million

4. The Madness (Netflix), 560 million

5. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix), 552 million

6. Lioness (Paramount+), 474 million

7. Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was … (Netflix), 413 million

8. La Palma (Netflix), 355 million

9. A Man on the Inside (Netflix), 308 million

10. AP Bio (Netflix/Peacock), 306 million

Acquired Series

1. Bluey, 905 million minutes

2. Grey’s Anatomy, 803 million

3. Bob’s Burgers, 743 million

4. Family Guy, 730 million

5. NCIS (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 658 million

6. Lost (Hulu/Netflix), 565 million

7. American Dad (Hulu), 544 million

8. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 529 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 510 million

10. Law & Order: SVU (Hulu/Peacock), 506 million

Movies

1. Red One, 2.1 billion minutes

2. Carry-On, 1.69 billion

3. It Ends With Us, 977 million

4. That Christmas (Netflix), 596 million

5. Subservience (Netflix), 558 million

6. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (Peacock), 537 million

7. Elf (Hulu/Max), 488 million

8. Home Alone (Disney+), 451 million

9. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Max), 322 million

10. Mary (Netflix), 320 million