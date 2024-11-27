Hobbs & Shaw writer talks working on a sequel and glows over Christopher Nolan’s fandom of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Chris Morgan and Dwayne Johnson currently collaborated on Red One, but he says the Hobbs & Shaw sequel is still up in the air.

Screenwriter Chris Morgan has been a big contributor to the Fast & Furious franchise, having started with the series’ third entry, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and writing each sequel up to The Fate of the Furious. Morgan would opt to work on the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw for Dwayne Johnson and the business partnership would continue as he also wrote the script for Johnson’s latest Christmas movie Red One. The Hollywood Reporter recently sat down with Morgan as he talks the future of the Fast & Furious franchise and how another Hobbs movie was supposed to fit in.

After Johnson made a surprise cameo appearance in Fast X, fans of the franchise breathed a sigh of relief as he and Diesel seemed to have put their differences aside for one more collaboration and the stage had been set for Hobbs to re-join the family. It was once announced that another Hobbs movie (that doesn’t seem to partner him up with Shaw this time around) was planned to set up Fast 11. When THR asked if that is still being developed, Morgan answered,

That’s really something the studio would have to speak to. We’re talking about what comes when and how, but I’ll leave that to greater minds than mine.”

However, he would also reveal a possible related project he’s working on but isn’t at liberty to divulge much detail,

It’s under lock and key. I can say that I’m working on a Hobbs & Shaw kind of script. So we’ll see where that goes, but I’m excited about it.”

One thing the writer is incredibly excited to talk about is the revelation from past years that the Academy Award-winning director of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, is a fan of the Fast & Furious series and cites Morgan’s Tokyo Drift as his favorite. When asked if that news had floored him when it came to light, Morgan responded, “How could it not? He is literally one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of humanity, and he likes my movie. By the way, I’ve spoken to him about it since then.” Morgan is also happy that the reception on that film has come around since it first released, “When the movie came out, the reviews weren’t great; people didn’t like it. […] So, from where we started to now, you have no idea how good it feels to hear that everyone appreciates what we’ve always appreciated about it, which is Japan and drifting culture.”

