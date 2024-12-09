Red One is set to start streaming on Prime Video this week while keeping its theatrical run

While Dwayne Johnson is currently enjoying success with Moana 2‘s box office run, he also had an earlier release last month that made number one at the box office upon its premiere — the Christmas adventure movie Red One. The dual November releases would have Johnson accomplish a feat previously accomplished by Nicolas Cage back in June of 1997 with the movies Face Off and Con-Air, where he would see two films open to number one within a given month.

Deadline is now reporting that Red One is now set to stream for home viewing in time for Christmas this week on Thursday, December 12. The Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Santa abduction movie will be available on Prime Video after the movie played in the standard Amazon 28-day theatrical window that previous originals like Saltburn and Air also had. Red One was originally intended to be streaming from the get-go, but Johnson claimed an IMAX screening of Oppenheimer inspired him to push for a big-screen release. Although the movie will be available for streaming, it will still finish out a theatrical run.

The movie had a pretty pricey budget of over $200 million and would gross $85.7M domestically and make $164M worldwide through Sunday. When asked what makes Red One special as a Christmas movie, he stated, “For me, it’s fresh. I’m a Christmas purist, so I take seriously how we depict Santa, how we depict the North Pole, and what kind of message are we sending. But everything about this movie kind of turns that on its head. It’s Santa like you’ve never seen. It’s the North Pole like you’ve never seen. This movie just knocked it all out of the park and gave it a fun, fresh, exciting new look at these things that we all know so well.”