The Wretched sequel starts filming later this year

The Wretched , an indie horror movie from the writing and directing sibling duo of Brett and Drew Pierce, was sent out into the world by IFC Midnight back in May of 2020, right after the pandemic shut the world down. Most brick and mortar theatres were closed, major releases were delayed, and the main venue for showing movies was one that had been fading away: the drive-in. So when The Wretched reached drive-in screens month, it was successful enough during that strange time that it became the #1 movie in America for six straight weeks. Now, Variety reports that the Pierce brothers are moving ahead with a sequel, which they plan to start filming in Oregon this September.

The Wretched had the following synopsis: Following his parents’ separation, a rebellious teenage boy, Ben, is sent to live with his father for the summer and work at the local marina in order to gain some form of discipline. The idyllic tourist town offers little solace for him, however, as he is forced to deal with the local, privileged teens and his father’s new girlfriend. Ben’s problems grow increasingly disturbing when he makes a chilling discovery about the family renting the house next door. A malevolent spirit from the woods has taken ahold of the parents and starts playing a sinister game of house, preying upon the children and wiping away any trace of their existence. Ben’s suspicions of the supernatural horrors go unheeded and he launches a perilous crusade in order to put an end to the skin-walking witch’s reign of terror. The Pierce brothers told Variety that the sequel will broaden the scope and the terror to an entire town. In The Wretched 2, a small-town deputy is pulled into a rash of missing children’s cases only to discover that the skin-changing Wretch is back and has been preying upon the families of his community for a century.

Brett and Drew Pierce are writing, directing, and producing (through their company Little Runaway Productions) the new film. They provided the following statement: “ Independent horror has been staking out its claim at the box office in the last couple of years with films like Terrifier 3 and Late Night with the Devil, and audiences are craving more from these original stories and voices. It just seems like the right time to bring our Witch back as she was born out of us wanting more from our creature features that we just weren’t getting. We’re going to push this story and the body horror into uncomfortable places. “

Chang Tseng, Ed Polgardy, and Travis Cultreri are producing the sequel to The Wretched alongside the Pierces. Kamikaze Productions is also on board.

Are you glad to hear that The Wretched is getting a sequel? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.