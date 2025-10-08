The Wretched Devours: sequel to The Wretched will crank up the body horror and grisly frights

The Wretched , an indie horror movie from the writing and directing sibling duo of Brett and Drew Pierce, was sent out into the world by IFC Midnight back in May of 2020, right after the pandemic shut the world down. Most brick and mortar theatres were closed, major releases were delayed, and the main venue for showing movies was one that had been fading away: the drive-in. So when The Wretched reached drive-in screens month, it was successful enough during that strange time that it became the #1 movie in America for six straight weeks. Now, the Pierce brothers are moving ahead with a sequel called The Wretched Devours , and our friends at Bloody Disgusting have learned that they plan to crank up the body horror and grisly frights for this one.

The Wretched had the following synopsis: Following his parents’ separation, a rebellious teenage boy, Ben, is sent to live with his father for the summer and work at the local marina in order to gain some form of discipline. The idyllic tourist town offers little solace for him, however, as he is forced to deal with the local, privileged teens and his father’s new girlfriend. Ben’s problems grow increasingly disturbing when he makes a chilling discovery about the family renting the house next door. A malevolent spirit from the woods has taken ahold of the parents and starts playing a sinister game of house, preying upon the children and wiping away any trace of their existence. Ben’s suspicions of the supernatural horrors go unheeded and he launches a perilous crusade in order to put an end to the skin-walking witch’s reign of terror. The Pierce brothers previously told Variety that the sequel will broaden the scope and the terror to an entire town. In The Wretched 2, a small-town deputy is pulled into a rash of missing children’s cases only to discover that the skin-changing Wretch is back and has been preying upon the families of his community for a century.

Katie Parker (Next Exit, The Fall of the House of Usher) and Sam Huntington (The Last Stop in Yuma Country, Fanboys) have signed on to star in The Wretched Devours. Brett and Drew Pierce are writing, directing, and producing (through their company Little Runaway Productions) the new film. They told Bloody Disgusting, “ We’re beyond excited to return to the terrifying world of The Wretched as we deepen the mythology of our favorite witch. We’re turning the body horror and grisly frights up to an eleven with this one! “

Chang Tseng, Ed Polgardy, and Travis Cultreri are producing the sequel with the Pierce brothers. Filming is set to begin this week in Syracuse, New York.

Were you a fan of The Wretched, and are you looking forward to seeing more body horror and grisly frights in The Wretched Devours? Let us know by leaving a comment below.