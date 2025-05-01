The X-Files reboot: Gillian Anderson confirms that she has spoken with Ryan Coogler

Two years ago, The X-Files creator Chris Carter spilled the beans during an interview on the show On the Coast, revealing that a reboot of The X-Files was in the works, with Ryan Coogler at the helm. A couple of weeks ago, Coogler confirmed to Last Podcast on the Left, “ I’m working on X-Files. That’s what’s immediately next… I’ve been excited about that one for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it, and that, you know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f***ing scary. ” Coogler also said that he has spoken with Gillian Anderson, who starred in the original series as Agent Dana Scully, about the project. “ She’s incredible, and fingers-crossed there. When I spoke to her, she was finishing [Tron: Ares] up. But, yeah, but we’re gonna try to make something really great… and really be something for the real X-Files fans, you know what I’m saying? And, maybe, find some new ones. ” Now, during an interview on on ITV1’s This Morning, Anderson confirmed there has been a conversation with Coogler.

A few years ago, Anderson had very little interest in returning to the world of The X-Files… unless there was fresh blood behind the scenes. She told Variety, “ (The X-Files) just feels like such an old idea. I’ve done it, I did it for so many years, and it also ended on such an unfortunate note (Scully’s pregnancy reveal). In order to even begin to have that conversation (about another season) there would need to be a whole new set of writers and the baton would need to be handed on for it to feel like it was new and progressive. So yeah, it’s very much in the past. ” Then last year, it sounded like Coogler’s involvement had her intrigued: “ Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther — brilliant, brilliant director — has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen. Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. I’m not saying no. I think he’s really cool and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well. And maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something. “

During her appearance on This Morning, Anderson said (with thanks to Deadline for the transcription) she has talked to Coogler and teased that she could play a part in the reboot / revival. “ I spoke to him, and what I said was, ‘If anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person and best of luck, call me.’ At some point, if the phone rings and it’s good and it feels like the right time — perhaps. “

